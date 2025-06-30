Zelenskyy signs decree for Ukraine's withdrawal from anti-landmine treaty

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (Jun 29) signed a decree putting his war-torn country on track to leave the anti-landmine Ottawa Convention, according to a document published on his website.

The treaty bans signatories from acquiring, producing, stockpiling or using anti-personnel mines, which are designed to be buried or hidden on the ground.

They often leave victims mutilated if they are not immediately killed, and aid groups denounce the long-term risk of unexploded mines for civilians.

More than 160 countries and territories are signatories to the Ottawa Convention, though neither the United States nor Russia have joined.

"I hereby decree... to put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated June 29, 2025 on Ukraine's withdrawal" from the landmark convention, Zelenskyy said.

To enter into force, the decision still must be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament and notified to the United Nations.