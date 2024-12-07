Zelenskyy slams Putin after Russian strikes kill at least 11 people

"Thousands of such strikes carried out by Russia during this war make it absolutely clear that Putin does not need real peace," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.



"Only by force can we resist this. And only through force can real peace be established," he added.



Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov said a Russian attack had set a car garage and service station on fire in the blast, posting images of a fire blazing with debris strewn across the street.