Zelenskyy slams 'zero' Western response to North Korean troop deployment

"I am surprised by China's silence. I am not saying that China is on our side, but it is one of the guarantors of security in your region, at least that's what we thought," Zelenskyy said, adding, "and there is this silence now."



"I think, Japan, South Korea - you are both strong countries - should reach out to China and have China as an ally in terms of what North Korea is doing now," he added.



"North Korea is now dragging your whole region into a war," the Ukrainian leader said.



His office released the comments as the United States and South Korea held high-level talks after North Korea test-fired one of its newest and most powerful missiles, demonstrating its threat to the US mainland days ahead of elections.