Zelenskyy speaks to US envoys amid Trump spat

KYIV: Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the midst of his spat with Donald Trump Sunday (Oct 18), saying "a lot depends on America" as he earlier warned Washington not to side with Moscow in Europe's worst conflict since WWII.

The wartime leader spoke to the US officials as both Russia and Ukraine hit each other's energy sites, with Moscow leaving thousands without power and Kyiv carrying out the largest drone attack on Saint Petersburg since the start of the 2022 war.

Trump and Zelenskyy have clashed as the US leader blocked new sanctions on Russia and struck a diesel deal with Moscow, fuelling fears in Kyiv and Europe that the White House was steering towards Moscow.

After speaking to Trump's business partner Witkoff and son-in-law Kushner, Zelenskyy said "a lot depends" on the US position in the war but that "it is clear that there are many things that matter to all of us and that this war must be brought to an end."

Ukraine, he said, was ready to work "constructively" and "honestly" and that: "We expect exactly this approach from all our partners, both from the Europeans and, of course, from the American side."

He said he discussed deliveries of US Patriot air defence systems, as Kyiv struggles to counter Russian missiles.