Zelenskyy takes aim at China, Brazil push for peace in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Sep 24) dismissed efforts by China and Brazil to end Russia's war in Ukraine, questioning why the pair were proposing an alternative to his peace formula and warning: "You will not boost your power at Ukraine's expense."

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Nine months later Zelenskyy announced a 10-point peace plan to bring a just end to the war on the basis of the founding UN Charter and international law. Moscow rejected the plan.

"The peace formula has already existed for two years, and maybe somebody wants a Nobel Prize for their political biography, for (a) frozen truce, instead of real peace, but the only prizes Putin will give you in return are more suffering and disasters," Zelenskyy told the United Nations General Assembly, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy said proposing "alternatives, half-hearted settlement plans, so-called sets of principles" would give Putin the political space to continue the war.

China has been trying to enlist developing nations to join the six-point peace plan it issued with Brazil in May.