Zelenskyy tells Europe: Russia will attack others if Ukraine loses

GRANADA, Spain: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned European leaders on Thursday (Oct 5) that Russia could rebuild its military capabilities and attack other countries within five years if the continent were to waver in its support for Kyiv.

Zelenskyy, attending a summit of the European Political Community, also said he remained confident of continued US and European financial aid despite "political storms" in Washington and elsewhere.

In an emotional speech, Zelenskyy described how Ukrainian children in the eastern city of Kharkiv were learning remotely or attending classes in subway stations because of air raids.

"Until there is a fully effective air defence system, children cannot attend school," he told the gathering in the Spanish city of Granada, some 4,000km west of Kharkiv.

Providing additional military equipment to Ukraine could mean that a "drone, tank, or any other Russian weapon will not strike anyone else in Europe", he said.

"We must not allow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to destabilise any other parts of the world and our partners in order to ruin Europe's power," Zelenskyy said.

"The presence of Russia, its military or proxies in the territory of any other country is a threat to all of us. We must work together to push Russia out of the territory of other countries."

COMMITMENT

The European Political Community was established last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine to foster cooperation among more than 40 countries from Norway to Albania.

The Granada gathering gives leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a chance to re-state their commitment to Ukraine after political turbulence in both the US and Europe raised questions about continued support.

A dispute among the Republican majority in the US House of Representatives has complicated budget negotiations and prompted President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to go from confidence that a deal will be made on Ukraine aid to openly expressing concern.

Support in Europe has also appeared less rock-solid after pro-Russian former prime minister Robert Fico won an election in Slovakia last weekend on pledges to end military aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy played down such concerns, saying: "I am confident in America. They are strong people with strong institutions and a strong democracy."

The head of the European Commission, the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said the bloc was working on a 50 billion-euro Ukraine package for 2024 to 2027, adding that she was "very confident" about continued US help for Kyiv.

Individual countries also made pledges in Granada.

Zelenskyy said on X, formerly Twitter, that he had discussed with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the summit host, a new military aid package, energy assistance, and how to keep open a corridor in the Black Sea for Ukrainian grain exports.

A Spanish government source said Madrid would provide air defence and anti-drone systems to Ukraine as well as training for Ukrainian soldiers in how to use them.