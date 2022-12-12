Logo
World

Zelenskyy thanks Biden for 'unprecedented' help to Ukraine
World

Zelenskyy thanks Biden for 'unprecedented' help to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Biden for 'unprecedented' help to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden gestures as he meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, Sep 1, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

12 Dec 2022 07:19AM (Updated: 12 Dec 2022 07:20AM)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a phone call on Sunday (Dec 11) with US President Joe Biden and thanked him for the "unprecedented" help Washington has provided to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February.

"I thanked for the unprecedented defence and financial assistance that the USA provides to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, according to his official Telegram messaging app.

"This not only contributes to success on the battlefield, but also supports the stability of the Ukrainian economy.

"We also appreciate the help that the USA is providing to restore Ukraine's energy system."

Ukraine's power grid has been battered since October by successive Russian missile and drone strikes, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians in winter.

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Ukraine United States

