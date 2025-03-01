Zelenskyy thanks US for support, hopes for 'strong relations' after Oval Office blowout with Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (Mar 1) thanked the “American people” and Donald Trump, less than a day after an Oval Office blowout with the US president left many uncertain where the once staunch allies stood.
Ukraine had walked into the meeting prepared to sign a mineral deal with the US, hoping it would be a step towards a just ceasefire, but left empty handed.
In a series of posts on X on Saturday (Mar 1), Zelenskyy said Ukrainians are “very grateful to the United States for all the support”, and specifically thanked Trump and Congress alongside the “American people”.
"Our relationship with the American president is more than just two leaders. It’s a historic and solid bond between our peoples.
"American people helped save our people. Humans and human rights come first. We’re truly thankful. We want only strong relations with America, and I really hope we will have them."
Zelenskyy clashed with Trump on Friday before the world's media.
The Ukrainian president had seen the meeting in the Oval Office as an opportunity to convince the United States not to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine three years ago.
Instead, Trump and Vice President JD Vance laid into Zelenskyy, saying he showed disrespect, driving relations with Kyiv's most important wartime ally to a new low.
The Ukrainian leader was told to leave, a US official said.
An agreement between Ukraine and the US to jointly develop Ukraine's rich natural resources, which Kyiv and its European allies had hoped would usher in better relations, was left unsigned.
In his statement on Saturday, Zelenskyy said help from the US has been "vital" in helping Ukraine survive.
"Despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners. But we need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals," he added.
"It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do. We are the ones living this war in Ukraine. It’s a fight for our freedom, for our very survival."
He said Ukraine is ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it would be the first step towards security guarantees.
"But it’s not enough, and we need more than just that. A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine.
"We’ve been fighting for three years, and Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side."