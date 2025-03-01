Zelenskyy thanks US for support, hopes for 'strong relations' after Oval Office blowout with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (Mar 1) thanked the “American people” and Donald Trump, less than a day after an Oval Office blowout with the US president left many uncertain where the once staunch allies stood.

Ukraine had walked into the meeting prepared to sign a mineral deal with the US, hoping it would be a step towards a just ceasefire, but left empty handed.

In a series of posts on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians are “very grateful to the United States for all the support”, and specifically thanked Trump and Congress alongside the “American people”.

"Our relationship with the American president is more than just two leaders. It’s a historic and solid bond between our peoples.

"American people helped save our people. Humans and human rights come first. We’re truly thankful. We want only strong relations with America, and I really hope we will have them."