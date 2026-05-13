Ex-Zelenskyy top aide says corruption allegations 'unfounded'

KYIV: Andriy Yermak, a former chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dismissed corruption allegations as "unfounded" following a court hearing on Tuesday (May 12).

Yermak was Zelenskyy's closest aide until he resigned in November 2025 after investigators raided his home as part of a sweeping corruption probe that rocked the war-torn country.

"The notice of suspicion is unfounded," Yermak, 54, wrote on Telegram after the hearing, referring to a formal Ukrainian procedural document that informs an individual of suspicion of committing a crime.

"As a lawyer with more than 30 years of experience, I have always been guided by the law. And now I will likewise defend my rights, my name, and my reputation," he added.

Prosecutors suspect Yermak of funnelling around US$10 million (460 million hryvnias) as part of an organised crime group, which, among others, included former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and ex-Zelenskyy business associate Timur Mindich.

"The individuals who used funds for the construction of objects on the territory of the 'Dynasty' cottage site, with respect to which the factual circumstances indicate that they were obtained by criminal means, planned to carry out further actions aimed at legalising such property," a prosecutor said at the court.

Yermak denies the allegations. "I own only one apartment and one car," he told journalists, including from AFP, during a court break.

Just over an hour before the hearing, anti-corruption investigators and prosecutors held a surprise press conference on Tuesday, during which they defended their investigation.