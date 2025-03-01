Russia says Zelenskyy trip to US was 'complete failure'

MOSCOW: Russia said on Saturday (Mar 1) that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to the United States had been a "failure", after US President Donald Trump berated him in a stunning televised confrontation.

Zelenskyy planned to sign a minerals deal with the US during the visit, but it ended in disaster when Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of being "disrespectful" and admonished him in front of US and international media.

Kyiv had hoped the agreement would pave the way for security guarantees from Washington, as it fights the full-scale offensive Russia launched in 2022.

"The visit of the head of the neo-Nazi regime, V. Zelenskyy, to Washington on Feb 28 is a complete political and diplomatic failure of the Kyiv regime," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.