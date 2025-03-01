Zelenskyy, Trump clash in bitter Oval Office talks

Vice President JD Vance interjected that it was disrespectful of him to come to the Oval Office to litigate his position, a point Trump agreed with.

"People are dying ... you're running low on soldiers," Trump told Zelenskyy as their meeting degenerated into a shouting match.

Trump told Zelenskyy he either needed to make a deal or the United States was out.

Zelenskyy urged Trump to make "no compromises with a killer," referring to Russia's leader.

Zelenskyy, who gained billions of dollars' worth of US weaponry and moral support from the Biden administration for its fight against Russia, is facing a sharply different attitude from Trump. Trump wants to quickly wind down the three-year war, improve ties with Russia and recoup money spent to support Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump welcomed Zelenskyy on his arrival at the White House before they headed for talks, lunch and then a joint press conference where they were to sign the agreement.

"I hope I'm going to be remembered as a peacemaker," Trump said.

Trump told Zelenskyy that his soldiers have been unbelievably brave and that the United States wants to see an end to the fighting and the money put to "different kinds of use like rebuilding."

Trump has adopted a much less committed stance toward European security, a change in tone that has sent shockwaves across Europe and stoked fears in Kyiv and among its allies that it could be forced into a peace deal that favours Russia.