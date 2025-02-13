Zelenskyy, Trump discuss 'opportunities to achieve peace' by phone

The Ukrainian leader said in his readout that they discussed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's trip to Kyiv on Wednesday which focused on a deal concerning Ukrainian critical minerals between their two countries.



"We also spoke about my discussion with @SecScottBessent and the preparation of a new document on security, economic cooperation, and resource partnership," he said.



Zelenskiy said that Trump had shared details of his conversation with Putin. "We agreed to maintain further contact and plan upcoming meetings," he wrote.