KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustration with the US stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in the latest sign of deepening tension between Kyiv and Washington just as a question mark appears over Europe’s future financial commitments to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with the BBC broadcast Friday (Nov 27) that he wants the US to apply more pressure on Putin to stop his invasion of Ukraine, which began almost five years ago and grinds on despite US President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peace deal.

The Ukrainian president described Trump calling Putin “my friend” at a recent summit in China as “strange” because the Russian leader is “an aggressor and a killer.”

“He can’t be a friend,” Zelenskyy told the British broadcaster in Kyiv, likening it to someone calling Adolf Hitler a friend during World War II.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has imposed sweeping sanctions on the court as part of its campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the US and its allies including Israel.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Zelenskyy was “insulting his counterpart,” showing that the Ukrainian leader “is not willing to follow the path of (a) peace settlement.”

Zelenskyy’s comments were broadcast a day after Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a US envoy trying to mediate an end to the war, complimented Putin on being a “grandmaster” of politics and weeks after Kushner’s partner in peace efforts, Steve Witkoff, described Putin as a “humanitarian.”