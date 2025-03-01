Word for word: the Trump-Zelenskyy clash

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting veered sharply off track in front of the television cameras on Friday (Feb 28).

WASHINGTON:

Here are the highlights, word-for-word, from when Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance started verbal sparring in the Oval Office.

Zelenskyy: What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you are asking about? What do you mean?

Vance: I'm talking about the kind of diplomacy that's going to end the destruction of your country.

Zelenskyy: Yes, but if you ...

Vance: Mr president, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media. Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the frontlines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president.

Zelenskyy: Have you ever been to Ukraine to see the problems we have?

Vance: I've actually watched and seen the stories, and I know what happens is you bring people on a propaganda tour, Mr president.

Do you disagree that you've had problems with bringing people in your military, and do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?

Zelenskyy: First of all, during the war, everybody has problems, even you. You have nice solutions and don't feel (it) now, but you will feel it in the future.

Trump: You don't know that. Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel.

Zelenskyy: I am not telling you, I am answering ...

Vance: That's exactly what you're doing ...

Trump, raising his voice: You're in no position to dictate what we're going to feel. We're going to feel very good and very strong.

Zelenskyy tries to interrupt.

Trump: You right now are not in a very good position. You've allowed yourself to be in a very bad position.

You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having the cards.

You're gambling with lives of millions of people, you're gambling with World War III and what you're doing is very disrespectful to this country.

Vance: Have you said thank you once?

Zelenskyy: A lot of times.

Vance: No, in this meeting, this entire meeting? Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who's trying to save your country.

Zelenskyy: Yes, you think that if you will speak very loudly about the war ...