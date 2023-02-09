Zelenskyy told joining EU will be 'long, hard road'

BRUSSELS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday (Feb 9) that several European Union leaders were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft to help it fight against Russia's invasion.

Speaking during his first in-person meeting with all the 27 national leaders of a union Ukraine wants to join, Zelenskyy did not say who could provide jets, adding that some deals were still in the works, while others could not be made public.

While he said that "Free Europe cannot be imagined without free Ukraine", and despite all the cheers and standing ovations he received during his Brussels visit, Zelenskyy heard from European Council chief Charles Michel that the road to EU membership would be long and hard.

EU countries have supplied large amounts of arms to Ukraine over the past year and have become increasingly comfortable with sending heavy weaponry such as battle tanks.

But they have yet to commit - publicly at least - to sending fighter jets and longer-range rockets, citing worries about a potential escalation of the conflict onto Russian territory.

"Europe will be with us until our victory. I've heard it from a number of European leaders ... about the readiness to give us the necessary weapons and support, including the aircraft," Zelenskyy told a news conference in Brussels.

He did not elaborate, but said more would be decided in bilateral meetings with some of the leaders later in the day.

Zelenskyy, who wore a black sweatshirt emblazoned with a small Ukrainian flag and "United24", the name of his initiative to raise charitable donations for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, also asked the EU for more sanctions against Russia, including in the IT sector, to curb Moscow's ability to produce missiles for the war.