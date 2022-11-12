Logo
World

Zelenskyy: 'We are getting Kherson back', hails historic day
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

12 Nov 2022 03:09AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2022 03:10AM)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (Nov 11) said special units of the armed forces were already in the southern city of Kherson following Russia's withdrawal and described the moment as historic.

Joyous residents welcomed troops in the city centre after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion in February.

"Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

"As of now, our defenders are on the outskirts of the city, and we are very close to entering. But special units are already in the city," he continued.

Zelenskyy said that measures to make Kherson safe - in particular, efforts to remove what he called a lot of mines -would start as soon as possible.

He also said Ukrainian forces were strengthening their positions everywhere along the front, but did not give details.

Source: Reuters/nh

