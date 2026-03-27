Zelenskyy to ink air security deal with Saudi Arabia on surprise visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia to boost security ties and share Ukraine’s drone‑defence expertise amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia Thursday (Mar 26) for an unannounced visit, as the war in Iran spurs interest among Gulf countries in Ukrainian arms technology.
The two countries are set to sign an agreement on "security cooperation - in particular, the protection of the skies", later on Thursday, a senior official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
They did not provide further details of what was set to be in the accord.
Kyiv has sought to leverage its expertise in downing Russian drones to help Gulf nations, which are being attacked with the same Iranian-designed Shahed drones that Russia fires on Ukraine.
Zelenskyy has said that more than 200 Ukrainian anti-drone experts have been deployed to several countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, since the US-Israel strikes on Iran spurred retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Tehran.
"Arrived in Saudi Arabia. Important meetings are scheduled," Zelenskyy wrote on social media, publishing a video of him meeting a regional official in Jeddah.
"We appreciate the support and support those who are ready to work with us to ensure security," Zelenskyy added.
Saudi Arabia, which has close security ties with the United States, has been targeted by Iranian drones.
Kyiv is touting its mix of cheap drone interceptors, electronic jamming tools and anti-aircraft guns to down Russian drones as an effective air defence tool.
Ukraine has proposed swapping its interceptors for the vastly more expensive air-defence missiles that Gulf countries are currently using to down Iranian drones. Kyiv argues it needs more of them to fend off Russian missile attacks.
Last year, Saudi Arabia also hosted US officials for separate talks with Ukrainian and Russian delegations in a bid to find an end to the four-year war triggered by Moscow's Feb 2022 invasion.