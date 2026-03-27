Zelenskyy to ink air security deal with Saudi Arabia on surprise visit

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia Thursday (Mar 26) for an unannounced visit, as the war in Iran spurs interest among Gulf countries in Ukrainian arms technology.



The two countries are set to sign an agreement on "security cooperation - in particular, the protection of the skies", later on Thursday, a senior official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.



They did not provide further details of what was set to be in the accord.



Kyiv has sought to leverage its expertise in downing Russian drones to help Gulf nations, which are being attacked with the same Iranian-designed Shahed drones that Russia fires on Ukraine.



Zelenskyy has said that more than 200 Ukrainian anti-drone experts have been deployed to several countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, since the US-Israel strikes on Iran spurred retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Tehran.



"Arrived in Saudi Arabia. Important meetings are scheduled," Zelenskyy wrote on social media, publishing a video of him meeting a regional official in Jeddah.



"We appreciate the support and support those who are ready to work with us to ensure security," Zelenskyy added.