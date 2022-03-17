Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Zelenskyy urges Germany: Tear down wall dividing free and unfree Europe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Zelenskyy urges Germany: Tear down wall dividing free and unfree Europe

Zelenskyy urges Germany: Tear down wall dividing free and unfree Europe
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, via videolink, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Zelenskyy urges Germany: Tear down wall dividing free and unfree Europe
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, via videolink, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
17 Mar 2022 06:07PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 06:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday (Mar 17) urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down what he called a wall between "free and unfree" Europe and stop the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to the Bundestag by videolink, Zelenskyy appealed to Scholz to restore freedom to Ukraine, tapping Germany's collective memory with reference to the historic 1948-49 Berlin Airlift and the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Zelenskyy described a new wall "in the middle of Europe between freedom and unfreedom", which he said Germany had helped build, isolating Ukraine with its business ties to Russia and its previous support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"And this wall is getting bigger with every bomb that falls on Ukraine, with every decision that is not taken," he added.

Germany last month halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas directly to Germany.

Recalling former US president Ronald Reagan's appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall, Zelenskyy told German lawmakers: "That's what I say to you dear Chancellor Scholz: Destroy this wall."

"Give Germany the leadership role that it has earned so that your descendants are proud of you. Support freedom, support Ukraine, stop this war, help us to stop this war," he added.

Lawmakers in the Bundestag welcomed Zelenskyy with a standing ovation and the chamber's vice president, Katrin Goering-Eckardt, told him: "Your country has chosen democracy, and that's what (Russian President) Vladimir Putin fears."

She said Putin was trying to deny Ukraine's right to exist, adding: "But he has already failed with that."

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us