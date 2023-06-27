Zelenskyy visits two sectors of front, hands out awards to Ukrainian troops

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited two sectors of the frontline facing Russian troops in eastern and southern Ukraine, handing out awards and posing with troops in video footage posted online on Monday (Jun 26).

The president's office posted three videos and said Zelenskyy visited the two areas on Monday. One site was in eastern Donetsk region, a focal point in the 16-month-old conflict, and the second was located in what was described as the Berdiansk sector in the south.

The first visit, according to the president's office, involved the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, including soldiers who have fought Russian troops in the Bakhmut sector, where battles have been intense.

The first of the three videos showed the president handing out awards at an undisclosed indoor location and poring over maps with Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces.

"I have the honour to be here today, talk to the commander and first of all thank you, thank you for protecting our country, sovereignty, our families, children, Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

"Everyone in the country understands, so you know, those who are not on the frontline, everyone understands perfectly that you are doing the most difficult work today and everyone knows that eastern direction is very difficult."