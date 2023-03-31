Zelenskyy vows to defeat 'Russian evil' on Bucha anniversary

BUCHA: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to defeat Russia on Friday (Mar 31), speaking alongside European leaders in Bucha one year after Moscow's troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town synonymous with war crime allegations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled a new foreign policy doctrine in which the West poses an "existential" threat to Moscow and the Kremlin lies at the centre of a broader Russian civilisation.

And in Geneva, UN rights chief Volker Turk warned Russia's war in Ukraine had made severe rights violations "shockingly routine" and was distracting humanity from battling existential threats to its survival.

Russian forces withdrew from Bucha, a commuter town northwest of Kyiv, on Mar 31, 2022, just over a month after Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine and left a trail of death and destruction in their wake.

AFP journalists on Apr 2 last year discovered the bodies of at least 20 people in civilian clothing, some with their hands tied behind their backs, lying in a street of the suburb.

"The battle for the foundation of the free world is taking place on Ukrainian land. We will definitely win. Russian evil will fall, right here in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He earlier called Bucha "a symbol of the atrocities" committed by Russia's forces, who have been linked to the extra-judicial killings of unarmed civilians in Bucha.

"We will never forgive. We will punish every perpetrator," Zelenskyy said.

WAR CRIMES ACCUSATIONS

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian troops of carrying out war crimes, pointing to extensive footage and witness accounts.

Prosecutors in Kyiv say that Russian forces killed about 1,400 civilians around Bucha and that they have identified dozens of Russian soldiers responsible.