Zelenskyy vows no let up as allies see risk in Russia's Ukraine response

KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia after the top US general warned it was unclear how Moscow would react to its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.

Britain said Russian forces had widened strikes on civilian infrastructure following battlefield setbacks and were likely to expand their targets further.

The Ukrainian military said on Sunday that its forces repelled attacks by Russian troops in the areas of the Kharkiv region in the east and Kherson in south where Ukraine launched counter-offensives this month, as well as in parts of Donetsk in the southeast.

It said Ukrainian troops had advanced to the eastern bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region.

"From yesterday, Ukraine controls the east bank," it said on Telegram. Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the neighbouring Luhansk region, said this meant the "deoccupation" of his region was "not far away".

In his nightly address on Sunday, Zelenskyy vowed to keep up the pressure on Moscow.

"Perhaps it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we now have a lull of sorts," he said in his regular nightly address. "But there will be no lull. There is preparation for the next series ... For Ukraine must be free. All of it."

Ukrainians who returned to the northeastern area retaken in Kyiv's lightning advance earlier this month were searching for their dead while Russian artillery and air strikes kept pounding targets across Ukraine's east.

PUTIN, BIDEN WARNINGS

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin brushed off Ukraine's swift counteroffensive and said Moscow would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure.

Such repeated threats have raised concerns Putin could at some point turn to small nuclear weapons or chemical warfare.