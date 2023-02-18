Zelenskyy: There must be no taboo on weapon supplies to Ukraine

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (Feb 17) urged allies to speed up sending weapons to defeat the Russian invasion, telling global leaders assembled in Munich that dithering and delays also threatened their security.

His message at the start of a conference heavily focused on Europe's transformed security landscape after the Russian invasion of almost a year ago, won immediate endorsement from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Both leaders, who critics have accused of eqivocating over their countries' response to the war, pledged commitment to military support for Ukraine, and said long-term backing for Kyiv's cause was the only way to get Moscow to back down.

Zelenskyy, comparing the war in Ukraine to a David-against-Goliath struggle for freedom, said Russia was wreaking destruction and plotting to "strangle" Ukraine's neighbour Moldova while Western leaders dragged their feet.

He said it was "obvious" that Russian President Vladimir Putin had set his sights on other former Soviet countries.

"Determination is never abstract. David defeated Goliath not by the power of conversation, but by the power of his actions," said Zelenskyy, referencing the Biblical tale in which a boy, armed with only a sling, beat a giant soldier.

"Delay has always been and still is a mistake," Zelenskyy told the conference, where hundreds of politicians, military officers and diplomats have gathered. "Goliath must lose" for the world to be safe, he added.

Zelenskyy's appearance at the same event in 2022 just days before the war broke out. As on previous occasions, he mixed gratitude for Western help with pointed comments that such assistance should have come sooner.

In particular, Ukraine is asking for fighter jets and advanced battle tanks.

The conference has reignited long-running debates over how much Europe should build up its own military capacity, how much it should rely on the United States, and how much governments should spend on defence.