Zelenskyy wins Biden support but faces US sceptics

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington on Thursday (Sep 21) to appeal for help fighting Russia, winning warm words of support and weapons from Joe Biden but confronting sceptical Republicans who want to cut off aid.

"We're with you and we're staying with you," Biden told the Ukrainian leader after their top teams met at the White House to thrash out Zelenskyy's demands for more arms to push back the Russian invasion.

Wearing his trademark olive green military-style shirt, Zelenskyy said Ukraine "has exactly what our soldiers need" after Biden announced a new package of US military aid, including sophisticated air defence weapons.

But behind the visuals - firm handshakes across a grand cabinet table and shows of solidarity in the Oval Office - lay the fact that Zelenskyy's second wartime trip to Washington was far tougher than the first.

Where Zelenskyy received a hero's welcome when he visited in December, this time he spent his closed-door meetings in the US Congress desperately trying to overcome growing war fatigue from Republicans.

Hardline Republicans are threatening to block Democrat Biden's request for a fresh US$24 billion aid package for Ukraine, and it has now become caught up in a bitter spending battle that could spark a US government shutdown.