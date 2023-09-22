Zelenskyy wins Biden support vow but faces US sceptics

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy won pledges of unstinting support and air defence weapons from President Joe Biden on Thursday (Sep 21), but he warned that Russia could still defeat Kyiv if Republican lawmakers cut US military aid.

Wearing his trademark olive green military-style shirt, Zelenskyy huddled with members of Congress before stopping at the Pentagon and the White House, where Biden greeted him with an honour guard.

"We greatly appreciate the assistance provided by the United States to combat Russian terror, really terror," Zelenskyy told Biden in the Oval Ofice.

Sitting with Biden beneath portraits of former presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and reading prepared remarks from cards, Zelenskyy also thanked Congress for its "big, huge support".

Biden hailed the "enormous bravery" of the Ukrainian people as they fight back Russia's invasion, adding that "the American people are determined to see to it that we do all we can to ensure the world stands with you".

"We're supporting a just and lasting peace, one that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.