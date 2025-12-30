New year, new mayor for New York City

The mayor-elect, an avowed socialist, campaigned on addressing the prohibitive cost of living in the metropolis of 8.5 million.



One of his key proposals is freezing rent on more than a million apartments, but it's unclear if the city board that handles rent control - packed with appointees of outgoing Mayor Eric Adams - will be supportive.



Details of Mamdani's other campaign promises - the construction of 200,000 units of affordable housing, universal access to childcare, publicly owned supermarkets and free buses - have yet to be spelt out.



But Mamdani has one ace in his pocket: an excellent relationship with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who approves measures like the tax hikes he seeks.



Once an election is over, "symbolism only goes so far with voters. Results begin to matter a whole lot more," New York University lecturer John Kane said.

OPPOSITION TO TRUMP

Despite expectations to the contrary, the late November Oval Office meeting between Trump and Mamdani was cordial and calm.



Mamdani "wisely sought a point of common ground with Trump: wanting to make New York City a better place to live," Kane said.



Trump can "be surprisingly gregarious toward those that he perceives to have little leverage over," Kane added.



But federal immigration officers are increasingly active in New York, which could become a flashpoint.

REASSURING THE PUBLIC

At 34, Mamdani is one of New York's youngest mayors, and his political resume is short - he's held office once previously, as a local representative in the State Assembly.



To compensate, he is surrounding himself with seasoned aides, recruited from past mayors' offices and former President Joe Biden's administration.



Mamdani has also already opened dialogue with business leaders, some of whom predicted a massive exodus of wealthy New Yorkers if he won. Real estate sector leaders debunked those claims in recent weeks.



As a defender of Palestinian rights, the mayor will also have to reassure the Jewish community of his inclusive leadership style.



Recently, one of his hires resigned after it was revealed she had posted antisemitic tweets years ago.