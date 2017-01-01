Dozens killed, several wounded in Istanbul night club attack: Governor
The incident at the Reina night club is a "terror attack" says Istanbul's governor.
'Whatever the challenges, I am confident that Singapore will pull through, because of the spirit and resilience of our people,' says PM Lee Hsien Loong.
Author Peh Shing Huei offers five new signposts to observe China in the new year: Trump, Tsai, tension, trade and transition.
Thus far, there are no reports of any Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the incident, says Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
SBS Transit says it has identified the assailant through CCTVs on the buses and has given the footage to the police.
Those living in 1- and 2-room HDB flats are able to offset about 3 to 4 months of utilities bills with their regular GST Voucher – U-Save, the Ministry of Finance says.
Soon, #MadeInSingapore Milo Dinosaur cheesecakes in New York? Pastry chef Daniel Tay wants to sell his Asian-flavoured premium brand of cheesecakes, Cat & the Fiddle Cake Delivery, all over the world.
The waters off Timor-Leste have one of the world's highest concentrations of dolphins and whales. They also boast more species of reef life than any other place on earth.
