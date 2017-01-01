PM Lee asked Hong Kong leader for immediate return of Terrexes: Ng Eng Hen
The military vehicles cannot be detained by other countries as they are protected by sovereign immunity, says Singapore’s Defence Minister.
Dr Vivian Balakrishnan says the recovery of Singapore’s military vehicles from Hong Kong is best handled through legal processes while reiterating support for the One China policy.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman also urges Singapore to "earnestly respect" the one-China policy.
The change is among amendments to the Retirement and Re-employment Act passed in Parliament on Monday (Jan 9).
A strike on the London Underground caused major disruption on Monday (Jan 8) as almost all stations in the city centre shut and services were cancelled in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.
Swathes of southern Thailand remained submerged on Monday as fresh rain deepened misery in the flood-stricken zone, prompting a scramble to pump water from the worst-hit areas.
A cry for help across the miles from an old friend triggered everything. These orphans in Tanzania had changed his life forever - now, can this Singaporean do the same for them?
Soon, #MadeInSingapore Milo Dinosaur cheesecakes in New York? Pastry chef Daniel Tay wants to sell his Asian-flavoured premium brand of cheesecakes, Cat & the Fiddle Cake Delivery, all over the world.
