    A Shot At Happiness

    CNA Insider

    A cry for help across the miles from an old friend triggered everything. These orphans in Tanzania had changed his life forever - now, can this Singaporean do the same for them?

    play 03:56

    A Milo Dinosaur in New York? | Specials | CNA Insider

    CNA Insider

    Soon, #MadeInSingapore Milo Dinosaur cheesecakes in New York? Pastry chef Daniel Tay wants to sell his Asian-flavoured premium brand of cheesecakes, Cat & the Fiddle Cake Delivery, all over the world.

  • The Year Ahead 2017: Southeast Asia

    Wed | 8:00 PM | 28 Dec

    Terrorism, on the rise in the region. The dispute in the South China Sea, leading to a rebalancing of the major powers. Elsewhere in the region, new governments are leading change. "The Year Ahead 2017: Southeast Asia" looks at how developments this year will shape the region in the year to come.

  • Debut: Cherrie Atilano (Philippines)

    Thu | 9:30 PM | 5 Jan

    In the Philippines, where farmers toil for meager sums, Cherrie Atilano is an invigorating ray of hope. Spending her childhood among farmers, the harsh reality of their plight led to her life's calling. Today, she's sowing the seeds of change to allow farmers to cultivate dreams of their own.