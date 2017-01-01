Floods in Johor yet to subside, thousands in evacuation centres
State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ayub Rahmat said the number increased from 8,045 people at 10pm Wednesday
State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ayub Rahmat said the number increased from 8,045 people at 10pm Wednesday
The moderation in total employment in 2016 took place amid slower growth in the Singapore economy, slowdown in local labour force growth and continued tightening of the supply of foreign workforce, says MOM.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order designed to start fulfilling his campaign pledge to build a wall along the US border with Mexico.
Private home prices in Singapore fell 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with the 1.5 per cent decline in the previous quarter, according to URA figures.
Drawn by a slower pace of life, family-friendly environment and lower cost of living, a growing number of start-ups are choosing to set up shop in Penang. Lianne Chia finds out what the place has to offer.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for China and Germany to play a leading role to ensure the stability of international markets amid an "uncertain" global political and economic climate, the official Xinhua news agency said late on Wednesday.
Did you know Singapore’s public transport was ‘world class’ in the 1930s? Its trolley bus system was the largest around – and it came with 1st- and 2nd-class seating.
A cry for help across the miles from an old friend triggered everything. These orphans in Tanzania had changed his life forever - now, can this Singaporean do the same for them?
Mon | 7:30 PM | 30 Jan
Tue | 8:00 PM | 31 Jan