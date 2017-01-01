Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Top Stories

Featured

More Stories

next

Featured Clips
view more
  • play 03:56

    A Milo Dinosaur in New York? | Specials | CNA Insider

    CNA Insider

    Soon, #MadeInSingapore Milo Dinosaur cheesecakes in New York? Pastry chef Daniel Tay wants to sell his Asian-flavoured premium brand of cheesecakes, Cat & the Fiddle Cake Delivery, all over the world.

    play 02:07

    Underrated Paradise

    CNA Insider

    The waters off Timor-Leste have one of the world's highest concentrations of dolphins and whales. They also boast more species of reef life than any other place on earth.

News In Pictures

View More

TV Programmes

view more

  • It Figures: The Better Bet?

    Mon | 8:00 PM | 12 Dec

    Singaporeans were reported as the biggest lottery spenders in the world. Will taking it online really make a potential vice far too convenient? It Figures figure out why experts think the best solution might not be to ban it  ... but to manage it.

  • Turn Back The Clock: Episode 1

    Tue | 6:00 PM | 27 Dec

    In the debut episode, the 5 participants move into the 1977 house. They will live, and talk as if they were 40 years younger. Can the ravages of old age be reversed in just 7 days?