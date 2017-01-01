Channel NewsAsia

    Singapore's 'World-Class' Trolley Buses

    CNA Insider

    Did you know Singapore’s public transport was ‘world class’ in the 1930s? Its trolley bus system was the largest around – and it came with 1st- and 2nd-class seating.

    play 08:49

    A Shot At Happiness

    CNA Insider

    A cry for help across the miles from an old friend triggered everything. These orphans in Tanzania had changed his life forever - now, can this Singaporean do the same for them?

  • Trash Trail: Household Appliances

    Mon | 7:30 PM | 30 Jan

    For the first time in Singapore, we embed GPS trackers on 30 discarded refrigerators to find out what really happens to the appliances we throw. Our refrigerators contain harmful gases and should be recycled properly. Are they?

  • Get Rea!: Age Old Poverty (South Korea)

    Tue | 8:00 PM | 31 Jan

    South Korea is one of the world's richest countries but it has the poorest elderly among all industrialised economies. Let down by a flawed pension system and fractured family ties, South Korean elderly are taking desperate measures to survive. Can South Korea fix a broken system?