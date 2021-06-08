Logo
Latest News

Wallabies need a better start in Wellington, says lock Salakaia-Loto

Sport

Wallabies need a better start in Wellington, says lock Salakaia-Loto
24/09/2024

Singapore

What were Iswaran's dealings with Ong Beng Seng and Lum Kok Seng?
24/09/2024

East Asia

China slams 'lies and smears' after Canadian ex-diplomat alleges torture
24/09/2024

Sport

Partizan fans vandalise dressing room, injure coach after 4-0 loss to Red Star
24/09/2024

Entertainment

Blackpink's Lisa to hold fanmeeting in Singapore in November
24/09/2024

Business

Exclusive-Bain-backed chipmaker Kioxia scraps October IPO plan, sources say
24/09/2024

Singapore

Fewer marriages and Singaporean births in 2023
24/09/2024

Singapore

Singapore’s population rises to historic high of 6.04 million, mainly due to growth in non-resident population
24/09/2024
live

Singapore

Iswaran convicted of five charges including obtaining gifts after guilty plea

24/09/2024 hr
Iswaran convicted of five charges including obtaining gifts after guilty plea
Former Singapore transport minister Iswaran pleads guilty after charges amended

Singapore

Former Singapore transport minister Iswaran pleads guilty after charges amended
24/09/2024
What were Iswaran's dealings with Ong Beng Seng and Lum Kok Seng?

Singapore

What were Iswaran's dealings with Ong Beng Seng and Lum Kok Seng?
24/09/2024
Iswaran pleads guilty: Key moments from graft probe to trial

Singapore

Iswaran pleads guilty: Key moments from graft probe to trial
24/09/2024
Singapore’s population rises to historic high of 6.04 million, mainly due to growth in non-resident population

Singapore

Singapore’s population rises to historic high of 6.04 million, mainly due to growth in non-resident population
24/09/2024
Fewer marriages and Singaporean births in 2023

Singapore

Fewer marriages and Singaporean births in 2023
24/09/2024
Cult Japanese fashion label 45R at Paragon reopens with a bigger Ai indigo collection

Style & Beauty

Cult Japanese fashion label 45R at Paragon reopens with a bigger Ai indigo collection
23/09/2024
Child abuse case: Malaysia probes GISB for potential orphan fraud as rescued youths remain unclaimed

Asia

Child abuse case: Malaysia probes GISB for potential orphan fraud as rescued youths remain unclaimed
24/09/2024
New 'Cyber Force': Indonesia to launch fourth military branch to combat online threats and attacks

Asia

New 'Cyber Force': Indonesia to launch fourth military branch to combat online threats and attacks
24/09/2024
China unveils fresh stimulus to boost ailing economy

East Asia

China unveils fresh stimulus to boost ailing economy
24/09/2024

Singapore

Fewer employees and job seekers experienced discrimination in 2023: MOM
24/09/2024

Singapore

New office to help SMEs navigate red tape will launch early next year
24/09/2024

Commentary

Commentary: Singapore's climate action has been graded 'highly insufficient', but is that too harsh?
23/09/2024

East Asia

China's foreign minister urges Japan counterpart to deal with boy's fatal stabbing 'calmly'
24/09/2024

East Asia

China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in safeguarding its security
24/09/2024

Business

Telegram's Durov announces new crackdown on illegal content
24/09/2024

Singapore

1 person dies after fire in Choa Chu Kang flat, 150 residents evacuated

1 person dies after fire in Choa Chu Kang flat, 150 residents evacuated

24/09/2024
Global economic activities increasingly viewed through security lens: PM Wong
Global economic activities increasingly viewed through security lens: PM Wong
23/09/2024
Temasek to provide S$100m in concessional capital to support climate action
Temasek to provide S$100m in concessional capital to support climate action
23/09/2024
Shopping on Qoo10 effectively halted as MAS orders e-commerce platform to suspend payment services
23/09/2024
Police investigating after video showing Qihua Primary School student being beaten up emerges
24/09/2024
Singaporean woman killed in Spain: Ex-girlfriend of suspect says he was 'aggressive', threw 'tantrums'
23/09/2024
Cult Japanese fashion label 45R at Paragon reopens with a bigger Ai indigo collection
23/09/2024
Verdun Road fatal fight: Man charged with murder, 5 others with rioting
23/09/2024
Paris 2024 athletes, families, coaches invited to attend parliament sitting
23/09/2024
East Asia

Taiwan investigators widen probe into Lebanon device blasts
Taiwan investigators widen probe into Lebanon device blasts
23/09/2024
Japan's remote Izu islands hit by small tsunami after 5.9 magnitude earthquake
Japan's remote Izu islands hit by small tsunami after 5.9 magnitude earthquake
24/09/2024
Beijing slams reported US trade ban on cars with Chinese tech

Beijing slams reported US trade ban on cars with Chinese tech

23/09/2024
China urges citizens in Israel to leave 'as soon as possible'
China urges citizens in Israel to leave 'as soon as possible'
23/09/2024
BOJ chief signals no rush in raising rates further
BOJ chief signals no rush in raising rates further
24/09/2024
Japan protests airspace 'violation' by Russian patrol plane
23/09/2024
'Strange animals’: Chinese internet users ridicule and slam Guangdong zoo’s move to disguise dogs as pandas
23/09/2024
Asia

Commentary: Sri Lankans made it clear they want change in a historic election

Commentary: Sri Lankans made it clear they want change in a historic election

23/09/2024
Malaysian king says China visit a ‘success’ in boosting both countries’ ties
Malaysian king says China visit a ‘success’ in boosting both countries’ ties
23/09/2024
Marvel's new Thunderbolts trailer features a scene in Malaysia
24/09/2024
Child abuse probe: Malaysian firm GISB has 10,000 followers still practising deviant teachings, says police chief
23/09/2024
New Sri Lanka president needs to balance campaign promises with debt obligations, say analysts
23/09/2024
7 teenagers found dead in Bekasi river could have drowned fleeing arrest, say Jakarta police
23/09/2024
Indonesia, New Zealand deny Papua rebel claim 'bribe' paid for pilot release
23/09/2024
Thailand to postpone Oct 1 minimum wage hike, official says
23/09/2024
World

US sends additional forces to Middle East as tensions soar, Pentagon says
US sends additional forces to Middle East as tensions soar, Pentagon says
23/09/2024
Union says new Boeing pay offer 'missed the mark'
Union says new Boeing pay offer 'missed the mark'
24/09/2024
Lebanon says Israeli airstrikes kill at least 492, as tens of thousands civilians flee country

Lebanon says Israeli airstrikes kill at least 492, as tens of thousands civilians flee country

24/09/2024
Commentary: A weakened Hezbollah is being goaded into all-out conflict with Israel
Commentary: A weakened Hezbollah is being goaded into all-out conflict with Israel
23/09/2024
Zelenskyy says Ukraine 'closer to the end of the war' with Russia
Zelenskyy says Ukraine 'closer to the end of the war' with Russia
24/09/2024
Trump says Zelenskyy wants Democrats to win US election
24/09/2024
White House details plan to safeguard US auto sector, avoid second 'China shock'
23/09/2024
Commentary

Commentary: How much should Singapore public transport be subsidised? | Video

Commentary: How much should Singapore public transport be subsidised? | Video

22/09/2024 3 mins
Commentary: Don't judge young Singaporeans for having little interest in dating
Commentary: Don't judge young Singaporeans for having little interest in dating
22/09/2024
Commentary: Tupperware has filed for bankruptcy - is multi-level marketing in trouble?
21/09/2024
Commentary: This is my biggest productivity mistake
21/09/2024
Commentary: The realities of raising 5 kids in Singapore | Video
Commentary: The realities of raising 5 kids in Singapore | Video
20/09/2024 3 mins
Commentary: What’s Israel’s endgame in Lebanon?
20/09/2024
Commentary: Singapore Paralympians’ gold medals shine, but radical inclusion will be the real prize
19/09/2024
Commentary: Mobile Guardian hack is a reminder digital natives can still lack digital literacy
19/09/2024
Lifestyle

Blackpink's Lisa to hold fanmeeting in Singapore in November
Blackpink's Lisa to hold fanmeeting in Singapore in November
24/09/2024
Marvel's new Thunderbolts trailer features a scene in Malaysia
Marvel's new Thunderbolts trailer features a scene in Malaysia
24/09/2024
Cult Japanese fashion label 45R at Paragon reopens with a bigger Ai indigo collection

Cult Japanese fashion label 45R at Paragon reopens with a bigger Ai indigo collection

23/09/2024
This new Peranakan eatery at Serangoon is opened by a 23-year-old who uses his grandma's recipes
This new Peranakan eatery at Serangoon is opened by a 23-year-old who uses his grandma's recipes
24/09/2024
K-pop groups Aespa and Illit to drop new mini albums on the same day
K-pop groups Aespa and Illit to drop new mini albums on the same day
24/09/2024
Non-profit social enterprise Pasar Glamour to host final charity sale in October
24/09/2024
British band The Cure to release new single this week
24/09/2024
CNA Insider

Why Japan’s youth are lonelier than their elders — even embracing solitude, at great social cost

Why Japan’s youth are lonelier than their elders — even embracing solitude, at great social cost

10/09/2024
Gen Z Filipinos, the loneliest youths in Southeast Asia, are struggling. This is how and why
Gen Z Filipinos, the loneliest youths in Southeast Asia, are struggling. This is how and why
11/08/2024
‘World’s worst drivers’: Are Singaporeans as bad as they proclaim each other to be?
‘World’s worst drivers’: Are Singaporeans as bad as they proclaim each other to be?
04/08/2024
Before going pro Down Under, Danelle Tan offers inside look at her life in German football
Before going pro Down Under, Danelle Tan offers inside look at her life in German football
29/07/2024
She makes hyper-realistic baby dolls for a living. They go for as much as US$6,000
She makes hyper-realistic baby dolls for a living. They go for as much as US$6,000
20/07/2024
Latest Videos

UN General Assembly adopts 'Pact for the Future' after nine months of negotiations

World

UN General Assembly adopts 'Pact for the Future' after nine months of negotiations
24/09/2024 2 mins
Mideast tensions, US election cast shadow on UNGA

World

Mideast tensions, US election cast shadow on UNGA
24/09/2024 4 mins
Asia Tonight - Mon 23 Sep 2024

Watch

Asia Tonight - Mon 23 Sep 2024
24/09/2024 47 mins
Sri Lanka election seen as litmus test for government: Analyst

Asia

Sri Lanka election seen as litmus test for government: Analyst
24/09/2024 9 mins
Singapore Tonight - Mon 23 Sep 2024

Watch

Singapore Tonight - Mon 23 Sep 2024
23/09/2024 48 mins
East Asia Tonight - Mon 23 Sep 2024

Watch

East Asia Tonight - Mon 23 Sep 2024
23/09/2024 48 mins
Asia First - Mon 23 Sep 2024

Watch

Asia First - Mon 23 Sep 2024
23/09/2024 2 hr 27 mins
Polytechnics partner Air Force for equipment such as helicopters to train aerospace students

News Video Reports

Polytechnics partner Air Force for equipment such as helicopters to train aerospace students
23/09/2024 3 mins
CNA Podcasts

Money Talks - How I Made It: Love, Bonito’s Rachel Lim on leaving university to build a fashion empire

Podcasts

How I Made It: Love, Bonito’s Rachel Lim on leaving university to build a fashion empire
25 mins
Work It - Why are salaries kept secret?

Podcasts

Why are salaries kept secret?
32 mins
Deep Dive - Bus and train fare hikes: How are they calculated?

Podcasts

Bus and train fare hikes: How are they calculated?
27 mins
Climate Conversations - 'Progress not perfection’: Formula 1 sustainability chief on the race going green(er)

Podcasts

'Progress not perfection’: Formula 1 sustainability chief on the race going green(er)
32 mins
Work It - Extra work but no promotion. Time to say no?

Podcasts

Extra work but no promotion. Time to say no?
6 mins
CNA Correspondent - Fight not flight: Kiribati opts to fortify its defences against rising seas rather than flee to Fiji

Podcasts

Fight not flight: Kiribati opts to fortify its defences against rising seas rather than flee to Fiji
22 mins
Money Talks - The big US stock sell-off – what happens now?

Podcasts

The big US stock sell-off – what happens now?
27 mins
Work It - How to know if your boss is a narcissist (and what to do)

Podcasts

How to know if your boss is a narcissist (and what to do)
27 mins
Deep Dive - Protecting platform workers: The benefits and challenges

Podcasts

Protecting platform workers: The benefits and challenges
25 mins
Climate Conversations - Singapore companies going green is still very much a work in progress

Podcasts

Singapore companies going green is still very much a work in progress
32 mins
