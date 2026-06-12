Three dead after supply boat sinks off Pasir Panjang Terminal following collision

SINGAPORE: Three people from a supply boat have died after the vessel collided with a landing craft and sank off Pasir Panjang Terminal on Friday (Jun 12).

The incident occurred at about 9.30am, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

It added that the Police Coast Guard recovered three bodies from the water, believed to be the crew members of the sunken supply boat.

“The landing craft is stable with no reported injury to crew on board,” MPA said.

“Search and rescue operations, including diving operations, are ongoing to determine if there are other crew members from the supply boat missing.”

Port operations have not been affected. Navigational broadcasts have been issued advising vessels to keep clear of the incident area, added the maritime authority.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.