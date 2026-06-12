SpaceX set to surge past US$2 trillion valuation in blockbuster Wall Street debut

SpaceX was on course to blow past US$2 trillion in market valuation in its Nasdaq debut on Friday (Jun 12), reflecting the frenzy for the Elon Musk-led company and putting it on track to become the sixth-largest publicly listed company in the United States.

Shares were indicated to open around US$175 a share, or about a 30 per cent jump from its US$135 initial public offering price, setting the stage for a blockbuster opening for the world's biggest IPO.

Days of hoopla around the debut now turn to what will be one of the biggest tests of Wall Street's trading infrastructure in years, with exchanges, market makers and underwriters bracing for extraordinary order volumes after the company sold US$75 billion in shares, immediately valuing it at US$1.77 trillion, making it one of the largest US companies.

Exchanges and trading firms are keen to avoid the technical mishaps that marred Meta's 2012 debut.

With SpaceX widely viewed as a dress rehearsal for a new generation of mega-listings, market participants will also be watching for signals on investor appetite ahead of forthcoming IPOs for AI heavyweights Anthropic and OpenAI.