Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO: Is it worth the hype?

Elon Musk’s space exploration company SpaceX is finally set to make its long-awaited debut on the public market - a listing that has generated enormous hype and equally intense scrutiny.

Slated for Friday (Jun 12), the initial public offering (IPO) is poised to be the largest in history. It could also propel Musk, already the world’s richest person, to become the world’s first trillionaire.

Investor demand has been overwhelming.

The offering is nearly four times oversubscribed, drawing more than US$250 billion in orders, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Yet beneath the frenzy, questions are mounting over whether the company’s eye-watering valuation can be justified. Despite its dominance in the space industry, SpaceX reported a net loss in 2025 and in the first quarter of 2026.

RECORD-BREAKING IPO

SpaceX is aiming to raise a historic US$75 billion, valuing the company at about US$1.8 trillion. That would dwarf the current IPO record of US$25.6 billion set by Saudi Aramco.

The company plans to sell more than 555 million shares at US$135 each, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk has framed the listing as a necessary step to fund expansion.

“We're embarking on a massive new growth phase, and we need capital for that," he said.

But some analysts are wary.

"What is unusual about SpaceX is the scale of the enthusiasm and the fact that such a large and influential company has remained private for so long," said Ludovic Phalippou, a professor at the University of Oxford's Said Business School.

Similarly, Jason Pride, chief of investment strategy and research at Glenmede, questioned whether the enthusiasm around the IPO was an indication of market froth.