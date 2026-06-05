Commentary: SpaceX’s capital needs are out of this world

BERLIN: Elon Musk’s SpaceX needed comparatively little money to build a world-beating space launch and satellite-broadband firm. But as it reframes itself partly as an artificial-intelligence (AI) infrastructure company - offering both terrestrial and potentially space-based computing capacity - its financial needs are massively increasing.

This doesn’t bode well for a mooted US$1.8 trillion valuation in its initial public offering.

Before its AI pivot, SpaceX raised more than US$9 billion of venture capital to fund its Falcon rockets and Starlink satellite constellation, according to data shared with me by PitchBook. That’s a lot for a private start-up, even one founded almost a quarter century ago. But it’s a sliver of the sums that AI specialists OpenAI and Anthropic have tapped investors for recently.

HUNGER FOR FUNDS

The old SpaceX was able to use its capital so efficiently because of its reusable rocket innovations, cheaper in-house components, lucrative government contracts and profitable broadband internet services.

But the company’s hunger for funds has deepened since its February merger with another Musk outfit, the loss-making start-up xAI. The development costs for Starship, SpaceX’s heavy-lift launch vehicle, are only adding to the pressure.