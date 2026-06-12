Commentary: PM Anwar faces leadership referendum in upcoming Johor, Negeri Sembilan state polls

The state polls could determine whether Anwar serves out his full term as prime minister since taking office in November 2022, or he could be forced to call for an early general election outside his control.

One thing is certain: Multi-racial Malaysia is entering a new political cycle that could seriously test the notion among foreign investors that the resource-rich nation, particularly in hydrocarbon deposits, is an oasis of stability at a time of global economic and political upheaval.

UMNO’S DOUBLE GAME

Malaysia’s current political grief stems from a double game being played by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

While remaining in Anwar’s Unity Government at the federal level, the party is brazenly undermining Malaysia’s first multi-coalition government by orchestrating potentially divisive state assembly elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

The party, whose president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also one of the two deputy prime ministers in the Cabinet, has also declared that it and its allies in the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition would be contesting all 56 seats in the Johor state assembly, effectively treating PH alliance parties as political adversaries.

UMNO and BN also plan a free-for-all in the Negeri Sembilan assembly, which has 36 state constituencies up for grabs.