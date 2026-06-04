PAS urges UMNO to collaborate in Johor polls, revive defunct political pact

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s largest opposition party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has called on United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to work together in the upcoming Johor state election, reviving a defunct political pact.

PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man on Wednesday (Jun 3) stressed cooperation between the country’s two largest Malay-Muslim parties and urged the revival of Muafakat Nasional (MN) - created to consolidate the Malay-Muslim vote.

"Muafakat Nasional was formed out of concern over the then-Pakatan Harapan government, which was seen as potentially eroding peace and harmony in Malaysia. Now is the time to realise Muafakat Nasional 2.0," he said in a Facebook post.

Formed in September 2019, MN was a short-lived political pact between PAS and UMNO, led by ex-UMNO member Annuar Musa. The pact was later disbanded over disagreement on whether to collaborate with Bersatu, a splinter party of UMNO.

On Wednesday, Tuan Ibrahim, who is deputy chairman of opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN), said that the dissolution of the Johor assembly on Monday opened the door to new political change in the country, with potential to restore Malay, Muslim and Bumiputera political strength.

Bumiputera is the official term for the country’s indigenous and Malay ethnic groups.

“All of this can only be achieved with consensus and tolerance among the country’s major Malay-Muslim political parties,” he said in his post.

"This should serve as a wake-up call for Malay political leaders, particularly PAS and UMNO, to act before it is too late," he added, stressing that Islam must be the foundation for Malay political unity.

PAS is the lynchpin party in the PN coalition, working alongside Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) and the Malaysian Indian People's Party play minor roles in the coalition.