Malaysia PM Anwar says will consider calling for GE if ally BN ‘chooses war’ in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that he is considering calling a general election in the near term, after Barisan Nasional (BN) - a partner in his unity government - announced its intention to go solo in the upcoming Johor state elections.

Delivering a keynote address at a convention in Johor Bahru on Sunday (May 17) by his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, Anwar said that he is “not surprised” by BN’s announcement.

But he added that if BN decides to not collaborate in Johor, PH is ready to also contest all state poll seats not only in the southern state, but also in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang and Pahang - as well as potentially call for a snap general election.

“Now we are hearing that UMNO (United Malays National Organisation) and Barisan Nasional intend to contest all seats (in Johor). I am not surprised. But if they choose confrontation in Johor, then our answer must also be firm,” said Anwar, who is also PH chairman.

“If they negotiate properly, we will remain patient and wise. But if they choose war - then we will fight seriously. In the near future, I will call Pakatan Harapan leaders to discuss whether we should consider a nationwide general election,” he added.

PH is made up of Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) as well as other small component parties.

It is the main coalition in Malaysia’s unity government, which also consists of BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), among other parties.

Sunday’s convention was attended by around 5,000 delegates and party leaders.

A day before, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that BN will contest all 56 seats in the upcoming state polls, meaning that it will go it alone and not cooperate with any political pacts.

While PH and BN are partners in the federal unity government, there is increasing talk that the latter is keen to contest solo in state and federal seats in the next general election.

In a recent interview, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said: “In the coming election, I am almost certain we will go solo. But we should not dismiss the need for an understanding with other party coalitions."

However in his speech on Sunday, Anwar suggested that the move to contest alone in Johor, without collaborating with PH, was akin to threats that could amount to “betrayal” to their unity government partnership.

He said that he has taken a “constructive approach” in governing Malaysia, with even states controlled by the opposition treated “according to constitutional spirit”, but this does not mean PH is weak.

“Do not threaten us or move toward betrayal,” he said.

“That is why I agree with the suggestion: if they truly believe the time has come in certain states - in Johor, Negeri Sembilan - then perhaps we should return the mandate to the people and let (them) decide,” said Anwar.

“If the unity government is truly considered tired and exhausted, then let us return to the people - not only in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, but throughout the country. I am ready.”

“This is reformist blood. We do not back down from challenges,” he added.