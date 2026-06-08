BN sees Johor snap polls as vehicle for 'blue wave' comeback nationwide, says chairman Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is banking on the upcoming Johor snap polls as a launchpad for nationwide resurgence, amid its plans to contest all 56 legislative seats in the southern state.

BN Chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Sunday (Jun 7) that a victory in Johor would not only strengthen the coalition’s foothold in the state, but serve as a catalyst for a wider “blue wave” comeback, strengthening its position as a key political force, reported local news outlet New Straits Times (NST).

Blue is BN’s official colour and is used in its logo.

"The Johor state election is the true point of determination. From Johor we rebuild strength, from Johor we reignite the flame of struggle, and from Johor we show that the blue wave is back," Zahid was reported as saying at the Johor BN election machinery launch at EduCity Indoor Stadium in Iskandar Puteri.

"We want to send a clear signal to the nation that BN remains relevant, remains strong, and continues to be the people's choice.”

Currently at the federal level, BN is part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government alongside his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition as well as Borneo-based parties.

While BN - whose lynchpin party is the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - works with PH on a federal level, they are rivals in Johor.