Commentary: Loopholes in Malaysia’s anti-defection law

KUALA LUMPUR: In parliamentary democracies, the electorate determines which party or coalition controls parliament and forms the next government. Regrettably, the practice of “party-hopping”, “floor crossing” or “defection” can subvert this democratic right.

In 2022, Malaysia enacted a new law to restrict party-hopping. This is useful, but there are some loopholes.

Party-hopping involves election candidates, representing parties or platforms, switching camps to other parties or coalitions after receiving the mandate from the electors. Most Malaysians suspect that party-hopping is fuelled by money politics or corrupt calculations of personal or political gain.

The result often is the fall of an elected government due to its loss of parliamentary majority, plunging the nation into political instability.

In Malaysia’s history from 1962 to 2022, defections caused the fall of eight state governments. Two of them - Sabah and Perak - were toppled on multiple occasions. At the federal level, the spectacular Sheraton Move in February 2020 caused the downfall of the Mahathir government in 2020. Party-hopping led to a similar fate for the Muhyiddin government in 2021.

Since 2018, there have been four changes of prime minister and governments.