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In Pixels

From dark alleyways to street galleries: How Indonesian youths are making their community safer
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In Pixels

From dark alleyways to street galleries: How Indonesian youths are making their community safer

04:29 Min
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Ridhwan Siregar
Ridhwan Siregar
12 Jun 2026 09:30PM
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In a crime-prone neighbourhood in the city of Bandung, Indonesia, a group of young people are transforming their community through murals and recycled art.

What started as a simple creative space for children has evolved into something much bigger: a platform for mentoring teenagers and inspiring them to take ownership of their neighbourhood.
 

Source: CNA/jl/mr

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Indonesia mural art youths
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