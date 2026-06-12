From dark alleyways to street galleries: How Indonesian youths are making their community safer
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In a crime-prone neighbourhood in the city of Bandung, Indonesia, a group of young people are transforming their community through murals and recycled art.
What started as a simple creative space for children has evolved into something much bigger: a platform for mentoring teenagers and inspiring them to take ownership of their neighbourhood.
Source: CNA/jl/mr
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