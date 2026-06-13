Less than peachy: Why Orange Yakult fans are mourning a classic

SINGAPORE: “I’ll defend orange until the end,” wrote one netizen after Yakult announced this week that it would be replacing its orange-flavoured drink with a peach variant.

The move, which marks Yakult's first major change to its flavour line-up in Singapore since 1980, sparked spirited debate online.

While some welcomed the arrival of a new flavour, others lamented the loss of a drink they had grown up with.

The reaction raises a question: why do people get so emotional when a familiar food or drink disappears from the shelves?

Think KFC's Fish Ole burger, or 7-Eleven’s Mr Softee and mashed potatoes.