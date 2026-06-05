Outsourcing jobs in Philippines and India come under threat as workers race to adapt to AI

MANILA and BENGALURU: At 10pm, when most of the Philippines is ready for bed, the day is only just beginning for some workers such as Paul Ponce.

His clients are in the United States, which is why he works the night shift in an industry known as business process outsourcing (BPO). In the Philippines, BPO jobs include admin work, accounting services, information technology development and customer support.

For him, as a call centre agent in Greater Manila, it has been a job that pays. “I was able to send my four kids (to) a private school,” he shared. “Now we (can) afford to buy our own house.”

The sector employs nearly 2 million workers and brings in about US$40 billion per year, more than 8 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. Around 70 per cent of the work is outsourced from North America.