Indian shares trail regional peers on $68.6 billion IT rout over AI concerns

Feb 25 : Indian shares have lagged their Asian and emerging market peers so far in February, pressured by a $68.6 billion rout in the market value of information technology stocks, as investors fretted over disruptions linked to artificial intelligence.

The Nifty 50 index has risen 0.4 per cent so far this month, while the Sensex edged 0.1 per cent lower, underperforming both the MSCI Asia ex-Japan and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

The pressure on the benchmark indexes has largely come from IT stocks, which carry roughly an 11 per cent weightage in the blue-chip index, the second-highest sectoral weight.

The 10 Nifty IT constituents have lost a combined $68.6 billion in market capitalisation in February, as of the last close, with the index down 21 per cent and on course for its worst monthly performance in nearly 23 years.

All 10 index members have fallen between 16.8 per cent and 27 per cent in February to date. Coforge is the steepest percentage decliner, down 26.8 per cent, while Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have led the value erosion, losing about $21.9 billion and $16.3 billion in market value, respectively.

The selloff reflects growing concerns that rapidly advancing automation tools could compress project timelines and disrupt the labour-intensive delivery model underpinning India's roughly $300-billion IT services industry.

Investors have zeroed in on the AI-driven automation push from U.S. firms such as Anthropic and Palantir, heightening concerns over faster project execution, pricing pressure and reduced billable hours.

Brokerages warn the Indian IT sector could face further pressure if AI starts to eat into application services revenue, which typically accounts for 40 per cent to 70 per cent of total revenue for these companies.

"There are no easy answers to whether AI eventually renders IT services obsolete over the long term," said analysts led by Abhishek Pathak of Motilal Oswal.

"The narrative that AI is coming for not just IT but large swathes of the economy could be too strong to shake, at least in the short term," Motilal Oswal analysts said.

A slowdown or contraction in India's IT sector, whether through layoffs or reduced hiring, can have immediate consequences on both residential and commercial real estate demand. The Nifty Realty index has risen roughly 2 per cent in February, following a nearly 18 per cent decline over the past three months.

Concerns over Indian IT companies have also accelerated foreign selling in the sector in 2026 so far.

While FPIs have turned buyers of Indian stocks in February on an overall basis, with inflows of 196.75 billion rupees, they pulled out about 110 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) from IT stocks in the first half of February, following a record 750 billion rupees of net selling in 2025.

($1 = 90.8980 Indian rupees)