How the energy crisis will hit your electricity bill, and what households can do

SINGAPORE: About 10 per cent — that is the increase in electricity prices that could potentially hit households from July.

SP Group now retails electricity at 27.27 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), which is already a 2.1 per cent increase on the earlier amount, before the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

But the Temasek-owned group had not fully priced in the conflict in the Middle East when it set this regulated tariff for the current quarter.

The next spike may bring the price to about 30 cents per kWh, according to Rystad Energy senior consultant David Chew. And he expects prices to continue climbing for a period of maybe six months.

WATCH: How much is your electricity bill about to go up? (23:05)