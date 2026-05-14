Why Singapore’s fuel supply holds steady but not prices, and when cost pressures may ease

There is also flexibility in the way fuel is sourced. Diesel, for instance, can be imported directly or produced from crude at refineries here, which means more options when supply from one source is disrupted.

If there is a crunch, Singapore’s contractual arrangements with suppliers based here also give it priority access.

“In fact, for our gas contracts, the (power generation companies) do have prearranged contracts … to acquire additional fuel when we need,” said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang.

Finally, Singapore maintains reserves that can last for months, covering natural gas, diesel and other refined products, such as aviation fuel and liquefied petroleum gas. But there has been no need to fall back on this line of defence yet.

“We’re seeing a healthy inflow of oil and gas into Singapore, which allows us to sustain our needs without dipping into our reserves,” confirmed Gan, who is in the Ministry of Trade and Industry team responsible for Singapore’s energy resilience.

Still, the system depends on continued global flows, which is where the risks lie. “We’re watching … how other countries are responding,” she said. “Perhaps some countries, out of their own self-interest, might start curbing exports of oil and gas.”

To mitigate the risk, Singapore has been working on bilateral agreements to secure essential supplies. Last week, Singapore and New Zealand signed the world’s first legally binding pact to keep critical goods, including fuel, flowing even during crises.

For now, the problem is not the supply flow but the prices, Gan noted. “We aren’t endowed with our own natural gas or fuel or oil, so we have to import every drop.

“It means that we’re also subject to global prices.”

TURNAROUND UNLIKELY THIS YEAR

Fuel costs are expected to remain elevated throughout the year.

About 10 million to 11 million barrels per day of crude oil — roughly 10 per cent of global demand — are temporarily no longer in production. Refineries in the Middle East have also been damaged. Resuming these operations will take time.

“Recovery isn’t a quick snap of the finger,” cautioned Sparta Commodities senior oil market analyst June Goh, who reckoned it will take six to 12 months after the war ends.

“We’re still at war, so nobody can predict how long that will take as well.”

Also, not all fuels will recover at the same speed. Petrol would be the fastest as demand can be reduced through behavioural changes such as driving less or working from home.

Jet fuel may follow as airlines cut flights and travellers scale back discretionary travel. Diesel, however, is likely to remain under pressure. Its wide use across industries means demand is hard to cut even when prices rise.

Against that backdrop, the government’s approach is unlikely to shift towards broad-based fuel subsidies.

“Those who drive bigger vehicles or … drive more would benefit more (from such subsidies),” Gan said. “That may not necessarily be the fairest way of distributing the government resources.”

The focus is on “targeted support” instead. “We’ve been in close touch with companies and the various groups that are affected,” she said, noting that there have been a few requests and suggestions. “We’re ready to do more.”

While acknowledging the strain on school bus owners, private-hire drivers and other platform workers, she emphasised the importance of cost-sharing. “Consumers also, I think, have a part to play in bearing the price increase,” she added.

What the government also wants is healthy competition among retailers so that petrol prices, for instance, are reflective of demand and supply.

“The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore does regular surveillance of these companies to make sure that there’s no anti-competitive behaviour,” she highlighted.

Watch this episode of Talking Point here. The programme airs on Channel 5 every Thursday at 9.30pm.