Essential bus service operators welcome govt co-funding, but call for longer-term solutions

SINGAPORE: Operators of essential bus services for the elderly and people with disabilities say that the government’s move to cover part of their fare revenues will cushion the impact of rising fuel prices.

But these firms, which often operate on thin margins, say the co-funding – covering services from April to June – is not a long-term solution if the Middle East conflict drags on.

Longer-term support is crucial for this niche sector, which cannot simply pause services or raise fares and leave vulnerable populations without transport options, the operators said.

Mr Chua Jun Jie, founder of Dexterity Medical and Transport Services, said he used to spend between S$1,800 (US$1,410) and S$2,000 per month to refuel his six 13-seater buses with hydraulic wheelchair lifts.

But since prices spiked in March, he spent S$4,600 on fuel that month – more than twice his usual expenditure.

To save fuel, he has told his drivers not to turn on the bus engine when operating the hydraulic wheelchair lift. “Battery power is cheaper than petrol right now,” he said.

One thing he refuses to do is to increase fares.

“We cannot add on these extra costs to our clients. Most of our clients are from disadvantaged backgrounds, lower-income families – they might already have cost-of-living difficulties,” he said.