Road tax rebates, reducing petrol duties to address rising fuel prices a blunt tool: Jeffrey Siow

SINGAPORE: Singapore will not introduce road tax rebates or reduce petrol and diesel duties to address rising fuel prices, as such tools are too blunt and would work against the design of existing price signals set before the conflict in the Middle East.

Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow said this on Tuesday (Apr 7) as parliament deliberated Singapore’s response to the energy supply shock.

In his ministerial statement, Mr Siow noted that some have questioned if the government will consider reducing fuel or diesel duties.

“We do not think this would be the right move. It is too blunt an approach, and it could also be regressive. At the same time, we want to preserve the price signals for consumers to use energy more efficiently,” Mr Siow said.

“More fundamentally, as an open economy, we must allow fuel prices to reflect market realities. If prices are artificially suppressed, importers may choose to divert fuel where prices are higher, and over time, this can tighten supply and leave us worse off.”

In clarifications, he said that the road tax also works together with other vehicle policies to achieve other longer-term outcomes.

“For instance, pricing in externalities related to public health and pollution, influencing vehicle buyers to choose more fuel-efficient vehicles.

“These objectives remain relevant, and we don't want to go in the opposite direction. Therefore, a reduction of road tax is too blunt a tool,” he said.

Mr Siow also said that cutting these duties “might not necessarily pass through fully to the end consumer”.

The price of 95-octane petrol in Singapore has climbed by nearly 20 per cent since the start of the war on Iran in late February, while the cost of diesel has soared more than 50 per cent.

The government has unveiled the targeted co-funding of cost increases for certain essential bus services, and cash relief to platform workers, including taxi and private-hire drivers.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang said that regulating or capping petrol or diesel pump prices will distort the market and could benefit those who consume more fuel or are more well-to-do.

“This may not be a fair way of distributing our limited resources. It will also reduce the incentive for Singaporeans, as well as businesses, to switch to more energy-efficient modes of transport,” she said.

Ms Gan said that the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore was closely tracking pump prices to make sure there is no anti-competitive behaviour.

"The government does not dictate the prices or price changes of businesses, so long as the prices are set independently. Instead, the government's approach is to ensure that the market remains competitive now for the petrol stations.

"At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the market structure is not competitive," she said.

Over close to three hours, more than 30 Members of Parliament (MPs) sought clarifications on Singapore’s energy supplies, support measures for households and businesses, and security implications.

ENERGY SUPPLY CHAINS

Earlier, parliament heard that the government does not see a need for Singapore to take drastic measures like export restrictions on fuel or fuel rationing.

As an oil trading and refinery export hub, Singapore can tap diverse sources of energy and fuel supplies, and continues to have access to crude oil.

Around 95 per cent of Singapore's electricity is generated from imported natural gas and about half of the country’s gas is piped from the region.

Mr Saktiandi Supaat (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) asked if there was a risk of Singapore's regional partners implementing export restrictions that could impact its energy supply.

Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng said there was no disruption to piped natural gas supply.

Through GasCo, Singapore also continues to source liquefied natural gas from around the world and has diversified its sources, he said.

Dr Tan also reiterated that Singapore's power plants can switch between gas and diesel for electricity generation.

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh (WP-Aljunied) asked if the government has talked to Indonesia and Malaysia about increasing piped gas supply to Singapore.

He noted that current contracts to import gas from Indonesia expire at the end of 2028.