Gan, Siow, Shanmugam to deliver ministerial statements on impact of Middle East war on Singapore

SINGAPORE: Parliament will hear three ministerial statements on Tuesday (Apr 7) on the impact of the war in the Middle East on Singapore.

The statements will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow and Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

The statements come after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced last week the convening of a ministerial committee to coordinate a national response to the conflict, which has entered its second month.

The Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee is chaired by Home Affairs Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, with Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, serving as its adviser.

More than 70 oral and written questions related to the conflict and its fallout were filed by MPs ahead of Tuesday's sitting of parliament.

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