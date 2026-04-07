No drastic energy measures yet for Singapore due to long-term strategy; more steps needed if crisis is prolonged: Shanmugam

DELIBERATE LONG-TERM ENERGY STRATEGY

For now, Singapore has not tapped its fuel reserves nor implemented fuel rationing in the ongoing crisis, said Mr Shanmugam.

Nevertheless, it is planning to increase its fuel reserves, in a move that he said “will be costly but we think it necessary”.

The country’s fuel reserves comprise a mix of natural gas and diesel, owned either by the government or by power generation companies, he said.

Power generation companies here also have pre-arranged contractual access to additional fuel, which suppliers are required to deliver within a set number of days upon activation, said Mr Shanmugam.

“We are prepared, if necessary, to direct the power generation companies to exercise their legal rights to secure the additional fuel,” he said, adding, however, that some of the additional fuel itself may be subject to supply disruption abroad.

Singapore’s energy and fuel resilience is part of a "deliberate long-term strategy”, which includes building up its capabilities as the world’s third-largest oil trading hub and sixth-largest refinery export hub over decades, said Mr Shanmugam.

“Because of this, we are deeply connected to global energy flows of energy. That gives us access to diverse sources of energy and fuel supplies. So we are able to respond to disruptions more flexibly and we continue so far to have access to crude oil,” he said.

However, there is uncertainty over how long the global disruptions will last, he said.

Mr Shanmugam said that oil prices are likely to remain high even after hostilities cease, due to damage to infrastructure in the Middle East which would take time to repair, such as large oil facilities in places like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Even if the Strait of Hormuz fully reopens tomorrow, global oil and gas export capacity will not return to pre-conflict levels quickly, he said.

“In the longer-term, we are concerned about broader disruptions to global supply chains which can affect goods critical to Singapore’s economy and essential services,” said Mr Shanmugam.

Singapore has secured crude oil supplies from alternative sources, but at prevailing prices which are “much higher”, he said.

Singaporeans are also feeling the impact downstream through higher prices, noted Mr Shanmugam.

“If the conflict is prolonged, then we have to expect much sharper increases in electricity prices,” he said.

Singapore remains committed to decarbonising its economy, but energy security remains the immediate global priority, with fossil fuels still part of the mix, he added.

He added that Singapore will continue its role as a refining hub while improving efficiency and exploring alternative sources like nuclear energy, which requires careful study and strong technical expertise.