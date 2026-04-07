Co-funding for essential bus services among targeted support for businesses amid Middle East war: Jeffrey Siow

SINGAPORE: The government will temporarily co-fund cost increases for certain essential bus services – including those for school students, seniors and persons with disabilities – to cushion the impact of the Middle East conflict on Singaporeans.

Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow announced this in a ministerial statement in parliament on Tuesday (Apr 7), saying the support will enable these services to continue operating without disruption.

He also announced several measures to support businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The surge in fuel prices due to the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran has pushed up operating costs for various businesses, ranging from logistics providers to last-mile delivery firms.

Mr Siow noted that 16 days after the national Budget was tabled, the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran.

"This current situation in the Middle East remains highly uncertain. We cannot predict how exactly events will unfold, or when the conflict will end," he said. "What we do know is that Singaporeans are already feeling some of the effects on the ground."

The government was "not waiting to act", he said, adding that it will supplement what was announced in the Budget with more support measures.

Mr Siow also announced targeted support for platform workers, private-hire car drivers and taxi drivers, as well as cost-of-living support for households.

The measures come as Singapore faces the prospect of slower growth and higher inflation, with the Middle East conflict disrupting global supplies, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a separate ministerial statement on Tuesday.

In response, Singapore convened the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee, which will focus on securing supplies such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel for power, and other essential products like jet fuel and motor gasoline.