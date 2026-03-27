Airlines in Asia raise fares as jet fuel prices spike, but what if the Middle East war drags on?

SINGAPORE: Airlines in Asia are raising fares as jet fuel prices have more than doubled amid the Middle East conflict, with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its budget subsidiary Scoot among those affected.

Aviation analysts said Asian airlines and airports could be particularly hard hit, as much of the oil passing through the blocked Strait of Hormuz is destined for Asian markets. Some airlines have already suspended selected flights, but more may do so if the war drags on.

An SIA spokesperson told CNA that the national carrier and Scoot have increased airfares across their networks in response to the spike in jet fuel prices.

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific announced on Thursday (Mar 26) that it would increase its fuel surcharges for all flights by 34 per cent from Apr 1, and review them every two weeks.

Thai Airways said it would raise fares by 10 per cent to 15 per cent to address rising fuel costs.

Budget carriers are also increasing prices. Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia X said in response to CNA queries that it has made adjustments to fares across its network following the recent rise in global jet fuel prices, describing the measure as temporary.

Philippine budget airline Cebu Pacific said that, for the next few months until May, it has raised fares by 20 to 26 per cent due to the fuel price spike.

The impact of the conflict on airlines and airports in the region could be severe, said Mr Mayur Patel, regional commercial and industry affairs leader for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at aviation consultancy OAG Aviation.

The Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively become impassable, carries around 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply. Of the crude oil that passes through the strait, 84 per cent is destined for Asian markets.

Jet fuel is refined from crude oil.

“Asia obtains the majority of its oil needs from the Middle East and has been affected more than other regions by the effective closure of the strait,” said Mr Patel.